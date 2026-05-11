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Dirtier than a toilet Almost everyone uses it - but hardly anyone cleans this bacterial paradise

Martin Abgottspon

11.5.2026

Anyone who eats at their desk is sure to get their keyboard dirty.
Anyone who eats at their desk is sure to get their keyboard dirty.
Picture: Gemini @ blueNews

The keyboard is one of the most frequently touched objects in everyday life - and one of the most neglected. What hides between the keys is not only disgusting, but can also be a health hazard.

11.05.2026, 04:30

11.05.2026, 06:42

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Around a quarter never clean their keyboards - and there are more germs there than on a toilet seat, including potentially dangerous pathogens.
  • If you permanently ignore cleaning, you not only risk health problems, but also technical ones.
  • Even a short cleaning ritual once a month - compressed air for the gaps, microfiber cloth for the surface - can help.
Show more

Most of us make thousands of keystrokes on the keyboard every day. Every time we type, we leave behind skin cells, grease and bacteria. Nevertheless, according to a representative survey by the German digital association Bitkom, around a quarter of us simply never clean our keyboards. That sounds careless, but it also has consequences. Anyone who refuses to clean their keyboard in the long term risks not only a hygiene problem, but also a technical one.

Germs, crumbs and jammed keys

Over time, an unappetizing mix of dust, leftover food, hair and skin flakes collects under the keycaps. An ideal environment for bacteria and germs. The British consumer magazine "Which?" examined keyboards and toilet seats and found that four out of thirty keyboards tested were more contaminated with bacteria than a toilet seat. This in turn leads to an increased risk of food poisoning, stomach upsets and diarrhea. On shared keyboards, contamination even increases exponentially with the number of users.

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Germs are mainly transmitted via the hands: Anyone who touches their eyes, mouth or nose in between carries bacteria directly into the nasopharynx. As a rule, healthy people do not become ill as a result. However, the situation is different for people with a weakened immune system.

The pathogens detected include Staphylococcus aureus, which can cause wound infections and even sepsis in people at risk. Allergy sufferers face a further risk. Laboratory tests have found mold spores on heavily soiled keyboards, which are known to frequently trigger respiratory irritation and allergic reactions.

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But even those who are perfectly healthy should not underestimate what happens when dirt builds up for years: Crumbs and dirt can block buttons or make them sticky, and in the worst case, the electronics will suffer. Especially if liquid residue gets inside.

How to clean the keyboard properly

For the keyboard, a quick blast of compressed air from the can works well to loosen loose dirt between the keys. Then wipe the surface with a slightly damp microfiber cloth. The following applies to the display: only use dry cloths or cloths specially designed for screens, never household cleaners. If you regularly invest a few minutes, you will not only have a cleaner device, but will also extend its service life.

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