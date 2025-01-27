Of the 23 applications submitted to the Donations Commission, 15 have been processed. On Monday evening in Lostallo, representatives of the Donations Commission informed the population about the criteria for examining applications. "The donations are distributed if the insurance benefits are insufficient and there are financial gaps," said Anna Giacometti, President of the Commission. The insurance benefits come first and the collected donations last.
162,000 francs were donated for agriculture, 15,000 francs for alpine damage and 93,500 francs for special purposes such as commemorating the victims.
Swiss Solidarity has guaranteed CHF 900,000 for the collective project to restore agricultural land. The cost of transporting the hay donations, which was carried out by the army in the fall, amounts to 45,000 Swiss francs, which was covered by the Rotary Club and Swiss Solidarity.
The emergency aid disbursed to date amounts to 62,000 francs, from which around 40 people have benefited.
The commission president emphasized that the aid is only paid out for damage caused by the storm, for example to people who now have to pay two rents or have suffered a loss of income.