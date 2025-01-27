The village of Sorte in Misox, which was badly damaged by the storms. (June 25, 2024) Picture: Keystone/Ti-Press/Alessandro Crinari

After the floods in Misox in Graubünden last summer, more than 2.9 million Swiss francs were transferred to the accounts of the municipality of Lostallo and the Moesa region for flood damage.

Of the 23 applications submitted to the Donations Commission, 15 have been processed. On Monday evening in Lostallo, representatives of the Donations Commission informed the population about the criteria for examining applications. "The donations are distributed if the insurance benefits are insufficient and there are financial gaps," said Anna Giacometti, President of the Commission. The insurance benefits come first and the collected donations last.

162,000 francs were donated for agriculture, 15,000 francs for alpine damage and 93,500 francs for special purposes such as commemorating the victims.

Aid only for damage caused by the storm

Swiss Solidarity has guaranteed CHF 900,000 for the collective project to restore agricultural land. The cost of transporting the hay donations, which was carried out by the army in the fall, amounts to 45,000 Swiss francs, which was covered by the Rotary Club and Swiss Solidarity.

The emergency aid disbursed to date amounts to 62,000 francs, from which around 40 people have benefited.

Reconstruction work in Misox. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

The commission president emphasized that the aid is only paid out for damage caused by the storm, for example to people who now have to pay two rents or have suffered a loss of income.

Donations cover costs caused by flooding

"To receive help, however, you have to submit an application," said Giacometti and invited those present to submit applications, emphasizing that several applications can be submitted.

Giuliano Crameri, the representative of the Graubünden municipal office, assured the audience that the donations should be sufficient to cover the costs caused by the floods.