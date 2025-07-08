Alnatura is being closed. (archive picture) sda

The Alnatura organic supermarkets in Switzerland are on the brink of closure. Because no new operator can be found, all 25 stores will be closed at the end of 2025. Over 250 employees are affected.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Migros Zurich is withdrawing from the Alnatura business.

All 25 organic supermarkets in Switzerland will be closed at the end of 2025.

There will be alternative jobs for employees within Migros. Show more

Migros Zurich is divesting itself of another branch of its business: following the announced end of Do it + Garden, the organic supermarket chain Alnatura is now also disappearing from the Swiss store landscape. According to the company, the operation of the 25 Alnatura stores will be completely discontinued by the end of 2025.

The search for a successor solution for the stores has been unsuccessful. Neither a franchise model nor an alternative partner could be found, according to Alnatura. It is therefore clear that the brand is leaving the Swiss market - at least with its own stores.

Those affected will be given other jobs

According to Migros Zurich, around 260 employees are affected by the closure. They will be offered other positions within the Group. What will happen to the existing store spaces is still open. Migros intends to examine possible follow-up solutions both internally and with external partners.

However, Alnatura will not disappear completely: the brand's products will remain available in Migros stores. The range is even to be expanded further, according to the statement.