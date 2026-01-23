On Monday, the ALPS Alpine Museum of Switzerland will return a late-Gothic statue of a saint to the municipality of Baltschieder, Valais, after more than 100 years. The statue was picked up this morning from a warehouse in Zollikofen, Bern, and transported by helicopter to the Upper Valais.

The return of the sacred statue will then be celebrated with an official reception at the Baltschieder community center. In the afternoon, the 15th- or 16th-century statue will be flown to its original location, a chapel in the Baltschieder Valley. There, it will once again be open to the public.

After this chapel was rebuilt, the statue of Paul Montandon—the mountaineer and co-founder of the Alpine Museum—was added to the museum’s collection. ALPS has now complied with the municipality’s request for its return.

The museum cites the return as an example of the changing approach to cultural artifacts from the Alpine regions. While many objects used to end up in museums in urban centers, their regional origins are now given greater consideration.