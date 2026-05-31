One day after the end of the Brenner closure, the Austrian motorists' club ÖAMTC is expecting heavy traffic around the Alpine pass. The state of Tyrol also pointed out that the resumption of transit traffic today could lead to problems on the busiest north-south route in the Alps.

Few vehicles are traveling on the A8 near Brannenburg towards Brenner. The Brenner highway in Tyrol, Austria, is closed for several hours for a demonstration by local residents. Residents protest against the flood of traffic that has been growing for years. Photo: Felix Hörhager/dpa

The eight-hour closure of the entire Brenner corridor on Saturday was without the feared traffic chaos. Many drivers had obviously followed the urgent advice not to drive to Tyrol and on to Italy on that day, the police stated. Only 219 trucks were turned back at the closed transit route.

Protest against noise and particulate matter

The reason for the closure was a demonstration against the environmental damage and other impositions caused by transit traffic. Around 5,000 people protested directly on the highway against noise, particulate matter and daily pollution caused by the many traffic jams.

Almost 11 million cars and around 2.5 million trucks used the toll highway in 2025, according to highway operator Asfinag. According to calculations by the ecology and transport association VCÖ, almost three times as many trucks drove over the Brenner Pass last year than over all Alpine transit routes in Switzerland.

The closure gave the 15,000 inhabitants of the Wipptal valley an unaccustomed sense of calm. Many people enjoyed the hours without traffic jams.

Minister: 150 million euros for noise protection

In a statement after the end of the demonstration, Austria's Transport Minister Peter Hanke (SPÖ) pointed out that around 150 million euros would be invested in noise protection along the Brenner corridor in the coming years. At the same time, traffic on the Brenner remains a European challenge that can only be solved in the long term in dialog with the neighbouring countries of Germany and Italy, the minister emphasized.

Tyrol's Minister President Anton Mattle (ÖVP) turned to the governments in Italy and Germany as well as the EU, which should ensure an international solution to the problem. "Berlin, Rome and Brussels must realize that the Brenner corridor is not just a transport route, but an important living space." Mattle called for a corridor toll, an intelligent traffic management system and a shift to rail.

Dispute with Italy

The future of transit will also be decided in court. Italy's government is seeking a softening of the Tyrolean anti-transit measures such as night and weekend driving bans for trucks as well as metered handling in blocks. Italy has taken the matter to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) because environmental arguments should not disproportionately restrict the movement of goods and people via the Alpine route. A preliminary decision could be made on July 16 with the opinion of ECJ Advocate General Campos Sánchez-Bordona. A ruling is expected in the fall or early 2027.