After the ice age, pink stonecrops were able to survive at lower altitudes. Keystone

The ability of plants to adapt to climate change is largely determined by ancient gene variants. This is shown by an international study by ETH Zurich and the University of Cambridge in the journal "Science".

Keystone-SDA SDA

Using the example of the alpine stonecrop Dianthus sylvestris, the scientists were able to prove that so-called "warm" and "cold" gene variants (alleles) of a flowering inhibitor gene arose tens of thousands of years ago through the so-called recombination of different gene groups, i.e. the rearrangement of genetic material. This allowed plants to survive in glacial retreats and spread to new, warmer habitats after the last ice age.

The "warm" alleles favor a later flowering and are now mainly found at lower, warmer altitudes, while the "cold" gene variants dominate in higher, cooler regions. Experiments have confirmed that these gene variants significantly control flowering time and thus climate adaptation.

According to the study, these old, recombined gene variants are also likely to play a key role in adapting to rising temperatures in the future. The researchers predict that the "warm" variants will continue to spread as climate change progresses.