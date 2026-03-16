This is according to an overview by the European Avalanche Warning Service (EAWS), an association of avalanche warning services. There have been 15 fatalities in Switzerland so far this winter season.
The statistics include deaths since October 1 - mainly in the Alps, but also in other mountain ranges such as the Carpathians further east. The winter season is not yet over. However, it is already clear that the number of fatalities in 2025/26 is unusually high.
According to the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF, most of the avalanche victims in Switzerland were in Valais. A total of eight people have died under masses of snow there in recent weeks. Five people died in Graubünden and two people died in an avalanche in Ticino.
Nine of the avalanche victims were in touring terrain. Six people died on descents away from the marked and controlled ski slopes. A total of 219 people were caught in snow masses in 148 reported avalanche accidents.
Nine of the avalanche victims were in touring terrain. Six people died on descents away from the marked and controlled ski slopes. A total of 219 people were caught in snow masses in 148 reported avalanche accidents.
Only the winter of 2017/2018 saw more avalanche deaths
In the past decade, there has only been one winter in Europe in which more people were killed by avalanches: 147 fatalities were recorded in 2017/18.
Experts cite climate change as one of the reasons. According to them, the traditional seasonal rhythms are changing due to higher temperatures, which is why the snow is no longer as firm. There are also stronger winds, so that dangerous "drifting snow" accumulates, they say. Regions in Italy, in the southern part of the Alps, are particularly affected. In addition, ski tours and descents off the groomed slopes have become more popular for some time now.