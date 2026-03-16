Rescue teams search for buried victims after an avalanche. Symbolbild: Reuters

Since October, 127 people have died in avalanches in European mountains - the highest number of deaths for many years. In Switzerland, 15 people have died in avalanches so far.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you At least 127 people have already died in avalanches in Europe's mountains this winter season.

The highest number of avalanche deaths was recorded in Italy with 33 fatalities, followed by France (31) and Austria (29).

There were 15 fatalities in Switzerland. Show more

This is according to an overview by the European Avalanche Warning Service (EAWS), an association of avalanche warning services. There have been 15 fatalities in Switzerland so far this winter season.

The statistics include deaths since October 1 - mainly in the Alps, but also in other mountain ranges such as the Carpathians further east. The winter season is not yet over. However, it is already clear that the number of fatalities in 2025/26 is unusually high.

According to the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF, most of the avalanche victims in Switzerland were in Valais. A total of eight people have died under masses of snow there in recent weeks. Five people died in Graubünden and two people died in an avalanche in Ticino.

Nine of the avalanche victims were in touring terrain. Six people died on descents away from the marked and controlled ski slopes. A total of 219 people were caught in snow masses in 148 reported avalanche accidents.

Number of avalanche deaths in winter 2025/2026 by country. Source: EAWS/SRF

Nine of the avalanche victims were in touring terrain. Six people died on descents away from the marked and controlled ski slopes. A total of 219 people were caught in snow masses in 148 reported avalanche accidents.

Only the winter of 2017/2018 saw more avalanche deaths

In the past decade, there has only been one winter in Europe in which more people were killed by avalanches: 147 fatalities were recorded in 2017/18.

Experts cite climate change as one of the reasons. According to them, the traditional seasonal rhythms are changing due to higher temperatures, which is why the snow is no longer as firm. There are also stronger winds, so that dangerous "drifting snow" accumulates, they say. Regions in Italy, in the southern part of the Alps, are particularly affected. In addition, ski tours and descents off the groomed slopes have become more popular for some time now.

With material from the Keystone SDA news agency.