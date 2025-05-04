The traffic jam at the Gotthard south portal cracked the 10-kilometer mark shortly after midday on Sunday. Archivbild: Keystone

Return traffic heading north once again caused a long traffic jam in front of the Gotthard south portal on Sunday. Between Biasca and Airolo TI, cars were backed up for 14 kilometers at 2.30 pm, according to the TCS website.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Drivers had to expect a waiting time of two hours and around 20 minutes on several sections, according to the website of the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS).

Shortly after 10.00 a.m., the traffic jam at the south portal had already broken the five-kilometer mark. The 10-kilometer mark then followed at 12.30 pm. Travelers heading towards Zurich were advised to take the alternative route via the A13 and the San Bernardino tunnel.

2-kilometer traffic jam at the north portal

There was also a two-kilometre traffic jam at the north portal between Wassen and Göschenen UR. Travelers had to expect a waiting time of around 20 minutes here.

By midday on Saturday, the traffic jam in front of the south portal had already reached a length of ten kilometers. Cars were also jammed at the north portal heading south.