A strange phenomenon was observed in the Swiss night sky on Monday evening. The phenomenon is probably connected to a Space X rocket launch.

An astonishing phenomenon was observed in the night sky in Switzerland on Monday evening: A galaxy-like, spiral-shaped apparition.

The phenomenon could be related to a rocket launch. Show more

A bizarre phenomenon was observed in the night sky in parts of Europe and Switzerland on Monday evening.

Numerous users posted corresponding posts on social media on Monday evening. The images and videos show a galaxy-like, spiral-shaped phenomenon.

Hey @DLR_de was war denn das da am Himmel? Die ISS war gerade auf der anderen Seite des Planeten, das habe ich bereits geprüft 🧐 pic.twitter.com/jMqOsdejAn — Mrfloppy (@Mrfloppy97) March 24, 2025

As reported by "20 Minuten", "Blick" and other media outlets, the phenomenon is apparently linked to a rocket launch by Elon Musk's Space X company.

According to the report, the launch vehicles would produce clouds of smoke in the upper layers of the atmosphere, which would eventually be illuminated by incoming rays of light.