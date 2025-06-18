According to Amazon, artificial intelligence will take over the jobs of office workers. (archive image) Keystone

Amazon expects artificial intelligence to reduce the number of office workers. "We will need fewer people to do today's jobs - and more people to do other types of work," wrote Amazon CEO Andy Jassy in an email to employees.

It is difficult to predict how the number of employees will ultimately develop. But "for the next few years", it is to be expected that there will be fewer office workers due to AI efficiency gains.

Amazon has around 1.5 million employees worldwide, of which around 350,000 are office workers in various roles, according to previous information. The Wall Street Journal wrote that the company does not expect further large waves of layoffs in the near future, such as in 2022 and 2023, but rather expects that jobs that become vacant will not be filled again. However, redundancies are not ruled out either, it said, citing informed persons.

Future with independent AI agents

Amazon relies primarily on so-called AI agents: software that can perform tasks independently. These agents could, for example, summarize information from the web and data sources, write software, translate language and automate many time-consuming tasks, Jassy wrote. "Agents will be team members we turn to at different stages of our work." He called on employees to experiment with AI whenever possible.

The extent to which artificial intelligence will change the job market has been discussed for years. Most recently, music streaming market leader Spotify announced that teams would first have to prove that AI cannot perform the tasks when hiring additional employees. And the makers of the language learning app Duolingo want to gradually replace external employees with artificial intelligence.