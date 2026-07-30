Amazon exceeded Wall Street's expectations last quarter. In an initial reaction, the stock rose by more than seven percent in after-hours trading in the U.S.

In the key AWS cloud division—whose performance investors are closely watching—revenue rose 37 percent year-over-year to $42.2 billion. Analysts had expected revenue of only about $40.5 billion, on average.

Overall, the retail and technology conglomerate’s revenue climbed 20 percent year-over-year to $200.6 billion. Bottom line, profit jumped from $18.1 billion the previous year to just under $62.65 billion. However, this figure also includes additional paper gains, such as those resulting from the revaluation of its stake in the AI company Anthropic. These gains amounted to $53.4 billion before taxes.

Amazon—like Google, Microsoft, and Meta (formerly Facebook)—is investing tens of billions of dollars in expanding its artificial intelligence infrastructure.