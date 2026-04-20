With its chatbot Claude, Anthropic is a leading rival of ChatGPT developer OpenAI. (archive image) Keystone

Amazon is deepening its alliance with OpenAI rival Anthropic with a further billion-euro investment. In a first step, Amazon will invest 5 billion dollars in the developer of the AI chatbot Claude.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This could rise to up to 20 billion dollars in further steps. At the same time, Anthropic will use Amazon's chips called Trainium to train its AI models.

In total, the Claude developer plans to spend more than 100 billion dollars on semiconductors and computing power from Amazon over the next ten years. With its subsidiary AWS, the world's largest online retailer is the world's largest provider of cloud services. Amazon was previously a leading backer of Anthropic with investments totaling eight billion dollars.

Between the Pentagon and myth

Anthropic, a rival of chatGPT developer OpenAI, has been in the headlines repeatedly in recent months. The company risked a conflict with the US government because, despite massive pressure, it insisted that its AI models could not be used in autonomous weapons systems and for mass surveillance in the US. The Pentagon subsequently declared Anthropic a supply chain risk, which could severely impact the use of the company's software in government agencies. The company is appealing.

However, Anthropic recently demonstrated how important the company's technology is to the US government. A new Anthropic model called Claude Mythos Preview finds vulnerabilities in various software, some of which have remained undiscovered for decades. In the wrong hands, it would be a dangerous cyberweapon - and could also give the US government an advantage in hardening its own programs and exploiting potential vulnerabilities for espionage abroad. Anthropic has no plans to make Mythos Preview public.