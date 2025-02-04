The business with chips for artificial intelligence is dominated by Nvidia. Rival AMD is currently fighting for a piece of the market. (archive image) Keystone

Semiconductor company AMD's race to catch up with AI chip market leader Nvidia is going slower than Wall Street had hoped. Revenues in the data center business rose by 69 percent year-on-year to 3.9 billion dollars in the past quarter.

Keystone-SDA SDA

However, analysts had on average expected a higher figure of around 4.14 billion dollars. AMD shares fell by around five percent at times in after-hours trading.

This makes AMD the clear number two in the business with chips for training software based on artificial intelligence. However, the gap to market leader Nvidia is huge.

AMD's total turnover rose by 24 percent to around 7.66 billion dollars in the past quarter, exceeding market expectations. Profits fell year-on-year from 667 to 482 million dollars.