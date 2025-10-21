American chess grandmaster dies at the age of 29 Chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky from the USA has died. (archive picture) Image: dpa When Daniel Naroditsky played on the computer, many fans watched. (archive picture) Image: dpa American chess grandmaster dies at the age of 29 Chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky from the USA has died. (archive picture) Image: dpa When Daniel Naroditsky played on the computer, many fans watched. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Daniel Naroditsky becomes a grandmaster at the age of 18. The American introduced hundreds of thousands of viewers to chess on the internet. Two weeks before his 30th birthday, he died unexpectedly.

No time? blue News summarizes for you US chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky has died unexpectedly at the age of 29, his club Charlotte Chess Center has announced.

Naroditsky was not only known as a player, but also for his social media tutorials, commentaries and teaching activities.

He became a grandmaster in 2013 at the age of 18, won numerous junior titles and achieved his highest FIDE rating of 2647 in 2017. Show more

The US chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky has died at the age of 29. This was announced by his club Charlotte Chess Center with reference to his family. Naroditsky died unexpectedly, a cause of death was not given.

Naroditsky became famous in recent years, particularly on social media, with his tutorials for amateur players. He taught chess at his club and also worked as a commentator, author and influencer.

Almost half a million people subscribed to his YouTube channel. "He was a talented chess player, commentator and teacher. Fide extends its deepest condolences to Daniel's family and loved ones," the International Chess Federation announced on X.

GM Daniel Naroditsky passed away. He was a talented chess player, commentator, and educator. FIDE extends its deepest condolences to Daniel’s family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/uxoccDbnHW — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) October 20, 2025

Naroditsky achieved grandmaster status in 2013 at the age of 18. In 2007, he won the Fide Championship title and the U12 section of the World Youth Chess Championship.

He shared second place at the 2010 US Open, became International Champion in 2011 and won the US Junior Championship in 2013. He achieved his highest Fide rating in classical chess of 2647 in May 2017. This number is calculated from various factors and indicates the playing strength of a chess player.

