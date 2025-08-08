American millionaire fatally injured by buffalo on safari

The wealthy American real estate dealer Asher Watkins has died on safari. He was attacked by a buffalo. Facebook

The Texan entrepreneur Asher Watkins, known for his trophy hunts, was attacked and killed by a buffalo in South Africa.

No time? blue News summarizes for you US entrepreneur Asher Watkins was attacked and fatally injured by a Cape buffalo during a safari in South Africa's Limpopo province.

The attack took place despite warning shots when Watkins, a tracker and a hunter were pursuing one of the buffalo, which are considered particularly dangerous.

US real estate tycoon Asher Watkins has died in a hunting safari in South Africa. The 52-year-old, known for his passion for big game hunting, was attacked by an aggressive Cape buffalo and injured so badly that all help came too late.

Watkins, who regularly took part in such safaris, was traveling in the Limpopo province when the accident happened. Together with a tracker and a professional hunter, he was tracking a buffalo, which is considered one of the most dangerous animals in Africa. These animals, which can weigh up to 1.5 tons, are known for their attacking power and are often referred to as "the black death".

According to the organizers of Coenraad Vermaak Safaris, who ran the tour, the buffalo made an unexpected attack, goring Watkins with its horns. A reporter from the "Metro" reported that the animal charged at Watkins at a speed of around 50 km/h.

Safari operator warns of buffalo

Watkins was a well-known regular on safaris and often posed with animals he had shot on his Facebook profile. His family, who accompanied him on the trip, are devastated by the loss. His ex-wife Courtney said it was hard to grasp the reality and that their daughter Savannah in particular was grieving for her father.

The safari operator warns on its website of the danger posed by Cape buffalo. These animals are responsible for several deaths among hunters every year and can remain dangerous even with well-placed shots.

