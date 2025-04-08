A US company claims to have brought an extinct wolf back to life. The species was made famous by "Game of Thrones", but became extinct 13,000 years ago. Scientists are skeptical.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you A US company claims to have brought an extinct animal species back to life.

The species known as the direwolf in "Games of Thrones" has been extinct for over 10,000 years.

Colossal Biosciences has now released footage that allegedly shows the juvenile gray wolf clones Romulus and Remus. Show more

The American start-up Colossal Biosciences claims to have brought an extinct species of wolf back to life. This is the same company that presented genetically modified mice with mammoth-like fur a few weeks ago.

The genetically modified mice should represent a milestone on the way to the resurrection of the legendary Ice Age elephants, the company said at the beginning of March.

Genetic mix of old and new DNA

Now Colossal Biosciences is presenting another supposed cloning success: the wolf pups that have now been bred are being kept in a private, 2,000-hectare facility at an undisclosed location in the north of the United States, as the New York Times reports. They are a six-month-old male and a two-month-old female.

But how much original wolf is really in the white wolf clones? Scientists are skeptical. In the video, blue News explains whether this really is a scientific breakthrough.