The Swiss Army is purchasing its new artillery system from Germany: The choice fell on Piranha IV tanks from the armaments company KNDS.

The Swiss Army's M-109 self-propelled howitzers, which have been in service for over fifty years, are soon to be replaced. It is now clear that the new artillery system is to be purchased in Germany. The choice fell on Piranha IV tanks from the armaments company KNDS.

This choice was made by the Federal Armaments Office (Armasuisse), as was announced on Tuesday. The plan is to finalize the procurement of the new "AGM Artillery Gun Module" system with the 2025 Armed Forces Dispatch - one year earlier than initially planned. Parliament will have the final say.

It is not yet clear how much the procurement will cost. According to Armasuisse, the contributions for the 2025 Armed Forces Dispatch are being prepared. In addition to the wheeled infantry fighting vehicles themselves, the scope of the project includes training and simulation systems and an initial stockpile of ammunition.

Swedish offer loses out

Two manufacturers were in the running until the end: KNDS Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG and the Swedish company BAE Systems Bofors AB. After a detailed evaluation of the tests, clarifications and offers, the German system was chosen, as Armasuisse announced. This system had convinced with "the most advantageous offer".

The new system is intended to ensure the capability of indirect fire at medium operational distances with increased range, precision and mobility. According to Armasuisse, only suitable systems based on a wheeled vehicle were considered. The 25-ton Piranha IV wheeled armored vehicle can clear obstacles or mines.

M109 tanks in service for decades

The self-propelled howitzers currently in service will reach the end of their service life at the beginning of the 2030s. They were procured in several tranches from 1968 onwards and have formed the backbone of the Swiss Army's motorized artillery ever since. Over the years, the system has been adapted several times for use.

Work on the "Artillery Effective Platform and Effective Means" project began in 2017 with the initialization of the project. The project contract was awarded to Armasuisse in 2019. Once the type decision has been made, the project team will carry out work on integrating the communication and command systems, among other things.