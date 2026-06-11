Amnesty International has filed an amicus curiae brief with the European Court of Human Rights in the case of Swiss climate activists. In its submission, the NGO calls on the court to protect the right to freedom of expression in the context of the climate crisis.

In 2020, a new protest inspired by Roger Federer took place outside the Vaud Cantonal Court during the trial of the Lausanne climate activists. (File photo)

In November 2018, twelve climate activists staged a protest at a Credit Suisse branch in Lausanne to denounce the bank’s investments in fossil fuels. Modeling their action after Roger Federer, they staged a tennis match and unfurled a banner calling the bank to account.

The activists were prosecuted and convicted by the Swiss courts of trespassing. The complainants appealed to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and denounced the disproportionate impact of the criminal proceedings on their right to peaceful assembly.

On Thursday, Amnesty reminded the ECtHR that the right to freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly are not limited to public spaces but also apply in privately owned locations accessible to the public if the intended audience can be reached there.

It is disproportionate to prevent or criminalize such expressions of opinion in such places. Such a practice impermissibly restricts the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, Amnesty stated.

The non-governmental organization wants the Court to clarify states’ obligations to protect human rights in the context of the climate crisis. This is intended to ensure that people can advocate for the right to a healthy environment without fearing disproportionate sanctions.