The young AfD politician Tim Schramm is fighting in Ukraine. In doing so, he is going against the pro-Russian line of his own party and now has to fear for his seat.

Schramm sees the Ukrainian defensive struggle as a "German cause" and publicly distances himself from Russian propaganda and authoritarian politics.

The AfD reacted with outrage and initiated disciplinary proceedings against him - he is threatened with expulsion from the party for disloyal behavior. Show more

A young politician from the right-wing populist German party AfD is fighting against Putin's troops with a gun in his hand. His name is Tim Schramm.

As deputy chairman of the AfD district association in Wuppertal, one would have expected the 22-year-old to be in the camp of those who understand Putin. But Schramm did the opposite. He traveled to Ukraine in 2022 - initially for humanitarian aid, later with helmet and weapon to the front.

Since the end of 2024, he has been fighting on the eastern front - side by side with the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces, against Russia.

"The Ukrainian battle is also a German one"

Schramm explains his motivations in an interview. Russia? An "authoritarian country, steeped in propaganda". Ukraine? A country that is "fighting for European values - for freedom and self-determination". And Schramm? He sees himself on the right side of history. His words: "The Ukrainian struggle is also a German one."

Photos show him in full uniform - allegedly on missions around Bachmut and Donetsk.

AfD outraged - disciplinary proceedings underway

However, his patriotic commitment has not gone down well with his party. The AfD, known for its pro-Russian rhetoric and closeness to the Kremlin, speaks of a "violation of the foreign policy course". Senior party figures have already initiated internal disciplinary proceedings against the young campaigner. The accusation: disloyal behavior - Schramm faces expulsion.

The case highlights ideological fractures within the party. Not all AfD members blindly follow the pro-Russian course. Schramm and others in North Rhine-Westphalia have long been "transatlantically oriented", he says.