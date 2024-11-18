Spam emails and unwanted online tracking are a growing problem, especially at a time when more and more apps and services require registration. Apple has already shown how to tackle this problem: "Hide email address" allows iCloud users to create randomly generated one-time addresses that are forwarded to their main address. This way, the actual e-mail address remains anonymous.
A recently discovered reference in the code of the latest Google Play Services version shows that Google is working on a similar function. With "Shielded Email", Android users should be able to generate unique email addresses to log in to apps or websites. Emails to these addresses are automatically forwarded to the main account without revealing the personal address.
Focus on data protection
The function is not only intended to protect against spam, but also against potential data leaks and online tracking. This could be a decisive advantage, especially for security-conscious users. How exactly Google will implement "Shielded Email" remains unclear. However, it is conceivable that the service - similar to Apple - could be linked to a paid subscription model, for example via Google One.
According to previous information, Google is planning to introduce "Shielded Email" for Pixel devices first. The function will be tested as part of the Google One beta in the USA before being rolled out to other device manufacturers. An exact timeline for wider availability is not yet known.