Google is working on a new function called "Shielded Email", which offers users more privacy in their everyday digital lives. However, it is quite conceivable that the function is not free.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you Google is working on a function that generates random one-time addresses to keep the main email address anonymous when registering.

The feature will first be rolled out for Pixel devices starting with the Pixel 6 as part of the Google One Beta in the US.

"Shielded Email" is not only intended to reduce spam, but also to protect against online tracking and data leaks Show more

Spam emails and unwanted online tracking are a growing problem, especially at a time when more and more apps and services require registration. Apple has already shown how to tackle this problem: "Hide email address" allows iCloud users to create randomly generated one-time addresses that are forwarded to their main address. This way, the actual e-mail address remains anonymous.

A recently discovered reference in the code of the latest Google Play Services version shows that Google is working on a similar function. With "Shielded Email", Android users should be able to generate unique email addresses to log in to apps or websites. Emails to these addresses are automatically forwarded to the main account without revealing the personal address.

Focus on data protection

The function is not only intended to protect against spam, but also against potential data leaks and online tracking. This could be a decisive advantage, especially for security-conscious users. How exactly Google will implement "Shielded Email" remains unclear. However, it is conceivable that the service - similar to Apple - could be linked to a paid subscription model, for example via Google One.

According to previous information, Google is planning to introduce "Shielded Email" for Pixel devices first. The function will be tested as part of the Google One beta in the USA before being rolled out to other device manufacturers. An exact timeline for wider availability is not yet known.