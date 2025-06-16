The Italian island of Capri is a popular tourist destination. Keystone

Tens of thousands of visitors come to the island of Capri in the Gulf of Naples every day in summer. This is the best way to do business. But the mayor thinks so: At some point, enough is enough.

Tourists on the popular Italian Mediterranean island of Capri are to be better protected from pushy touts. Shortly before the start of the high season, Mayor Paolo Falco issued a decree that day visitors and overnight guests may no longer be harassed on the streets.

Accordingly, it is now forbidden to approach tourists "by displaying menus, brochures, leaflets, maps and any kind of advertising material".

The island in the Gulf of Naples, where fewer than 15,000 people live permanently, is one of the most visited places in Italy. In the high season, tens of thousands of visitors are brought to Capri from the mainland every ten minutes. As soon as they arrive, they are often harassed by so-called touts who try to lure them into a restaurant or on an excursion with supposedly cheap offers - including a boat trip around the island.

Applause from consumer advocates

Mayor Falco wants to put an end to this now. In addition to the new ordinance, he appealed to hotel and restaurant owners to take more responsibility for protecting the island themselves. "We can't sell all the hotels to Arabs like in Monte-Carlo or St. Vincent and leave the field to them. Or close the island after the summer," said Falco.

With additional patrols, the police are to ensure that the regulation is actually implemented.

Fines can be imposed for violations. In special cases, the license can also be temporarily withdrawn. The mayor was applauded by the Italian consumer protection association. "It is time to say: enough is enough," it said in a statement. In recent years, attempts to exploit tourists have increased considerably. In addition, Capri's identity and the beauty of the island must finally be better protected.