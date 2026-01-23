According to experts, human-induced climate change is significantly intensifying the current heat wave across much of Western Europe. “The weather pattern behind this heat wave is not unusual,” said Davide Faranda of the Climameter project.

Western Europe is sweltering under the heat. Experts have found that while these weather conditions are not unprecedented, climate change is driving temperatures higher.

“What is unusual is that climate change has added up to 4 degrees Celsius to temperatures in parts of Western Europe.” We are approaching the limits of what societies and ecosystems can adapt to.

Climameter studies the impact of climate change on weather conditions in Europe. The project is funded by the European Union and the French research institute CNRS and supported by the climate research institute IPSL.

For their analysis, the scientists examined circulation patterns on June 22. Temperatures are about 2 to 4 degrees Celsius warmer than they would have been under similar meteorological conditions in the second half of the twentieth century. The fact that similar weather patterns produce higher temperatures today is due to greenhouse gas emissions.

In their study, the experts list the calculated temperature differences for several cities in Europe. In Zaragoza, Spain, it is 4 degrees Celsius hotter; in Milan, 3.8 degrees Celsius; and in Paris, 2.4 degrees Celsius, than it would have been under similar conditions several decades ago. In Munich, too, climate change is driving the heat wave, with temperatures 2.3 degrees Celsius higher. In Frankfurt, the difference is about 1.7 degrees Celsius; in Cologne, 1.6 degrees Celsius; and in Berlin, 1.2 degrees Celsius.

The experts emphasize that similar circulation patterns have occurred several times in the past. Now, however, they are leading to significantly higher temperatures. They also pointed out that extreme heat events in Western Europe have already increased much more sharply than climate models had predicted.