An ancient stone tablet with the Ten Commandments, estimated to be around 1500 years old, is to be auctioned in New York.

An ancient stone tablet with the Ten Commandments, estimated to be around 1500 years old, is to be auctioned in New York. The auction house is expecting proceeds of up to two million dollars.

A remarkable stone tablet bearing the Ten Commandments in ancient Hebrew script will soon be offered for auction in New York. The auction house Sotheby's has announced that the historical artifact, which is estimated to be around 1500 years old, could fetch up to two million dollars (1.76 million Swiss francs). This panel is the only known complete surviving one of its kind from this period.

The tablet, which is around 60 centimetres high and weighs 50 kilograms, contains engraved commandments and prohibitions, including the well-known instructions not to murder and not to steal. Its discovery dates back to 1913, when it was found during the construction of a railroad in southern Israel.

A long unrecognized significance

Despite its historical significance, the plaque was not initially recognized as such. It was walled into the entrance of a house, with the writing facing upwards, so that many people walked over it unknowingly. It was not until the 1940s that scientists recognized the true value of this find.

The auction is scheduled for December 18, and collectors and institutions from around the world are expected to show interest in this unique piece. The auction offers a rare opportunity to acquire an important piece of religious and cultural history.

