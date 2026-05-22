Owners of vacation apartments will soon have to pay more for the mountain railroads. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

Anyone who owns a vacation apartment in Andermatt will have to pay significantly more for their annual mountain railroad pass in future. The operators are scrapping the previous discount for second home owners.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Andermatt is abolishing the special discount for second home owners on annual passes.

This will increase prices by up to 18 percent.

There are similar models in other Swiss tourist regions. Show more

The Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis mountain railroads are changing their tariff structure - much to the annoyance of many vacation apartment owners. From the coming season, owners of second homes will no longer be subject to the previous special tariff. Instead, they will have to pay the regular guest price.

This will have a noticeable impact on their wallets. According to a report in the "Urner Zeitung" newspaper, the price of an annual subscription will rise from CHF 895 to CHF 1119. It will also be more expensive for advance sales, where the price will rise from CHF 761 to CHF 895. In both cases, this corresponds to an increase of around 18 percent.

One affected second-home owner expressed her anger to the "Urner Zeitung" newspaper. "This is an absolute cheek, I'm really angry," she said.

The operators justify the move with increasing demands on modern mountain railway operations. According to a letter to customers obtained by the "Urner Zeitung", Chairman of the Board of Directors Mike Goar and Managing Director Raphael Medici refer to higher operating costs.

Andermatt offers discounts for locals

Andermatt is not alone with this strategy, however. Other ski resorts such as Arosa Lenzerheide or Engelberg also only grant discounts to people with their primary residence in the respective region.

Last year, Andermatt introduced the so-called "Golden Card" together with several municipalities. This offers substantial discounts on ski tickets, wellness offers and sports facilities - but only for locals with their primary residence in the region.