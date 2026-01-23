Despite the shake-up at the top of the government in London, the new British Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, sees no reason to call a snap election.

Burnham made these remarks in his first major TV interview as head of government with the BBC. Millions of people voted for the Social Democratic Labour Party’s platform in the last parliamentary election, according to Burnham. He added, “We have a parliamentary democracy, and that is what the people voted for.” He said he intends to stick to the campaign platform.

The Labour parliamentary caucus had pressed Burnham’s predecessor, Keir Starmer, to resign. A little over a week ago, the former mayor of Greater Manchester was elected as the new party leader and subsequently appointed prime minister by King Charles III. The cabinet underwent a major reshuffle.

Burnham remained vague about how he plans to finance the measures

In the summer of 2024, Labour, led by Starmer, had secured a decisive election victory. However, this was followed by a series of failed reform projects, scandals, and heavy defeats in the regional and local elections in May. For more than a year, Labour has trailed the right-wing populists of Reform UK in the polls.

In his first week in office, Burnham announced a whole series of measures to lower the cost of living. For example, the value-added tax on energy bills for private households will be eliminated, a new price cap for buses will be implemented, and the business tax for pubs and other establishments will be reduced. How these measures will be financed remained unclear.