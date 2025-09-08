The murder trial against an anesthesiologist begins today at a court in Besançon. (symbolic image) Image: Keystone/EPA/Teresa Suarez

In Besançon, France, an anesthesiologist is on trial for allegedly poisoning 30 patients and killing 12 of them. What the investigators suspect as a possible motive is chilling.

The trial of an anesthesiologist who allegedly poisoned 30 patients and killed 12 of them begins this Monday in Besançon in eastern France. The 53-year-old defendant is alleged to have deliberately administered high doses of toxins to patients aged between 4 and 89 at two private clinics between 2008 and 2017, causing cardiac arrest in each case. 12 of the patients died. In 23 of the cases, the accused allegedly tried to resuscitate the patients.

The investigation against the doctor began in 2017, when patients suffered severe cardiac disturbances during two routine operations and could only be saved with difficulty. Substances were found in significant and potentially fatal overdoses in the infusions administered to the patients. The investigation gradually expanded to include more and more similar cases from the past, with the anesthetist as a suspect. Even four dead patients were exhumed and toxins were detected.

Deadly rivalry between doctors?

The investigators suspect that the anaesthetist deliberately endangered or killed patients of doctors with whom he was involved in a personal dispute or rivalry. In this way, he wanted to damage their reputation and discredit them. The defendant himself presented himself as the victim of a plot by other doctors, behind which a doctor who was an enemy of his was said to be behind. He denies the accusation of poisoning and all the acts he is accused of.

"There is nothing comparable in French judicial history. The charges against the accused are extraordinary," said Etienne Manteaux, until recently the public prosecutor in Besançon, as reported by the local newspaper "L'Est Républicain". "To be clear: this has nothing to do with euthanasia. Frédéric P. is accused of poisoning mostly healthy patients in order to harm colleagues with whom he had disputes."

Defendant faces life imprisonment

The accused, who has not been allowed to work as a doctor since the investigation began but remained at liberty under judicial supervision until the start of the trial, faces life imprisonment if found guilty. There is no definitive proof in this case, the newspaper analyzed. Instead, the indictment is based on a number of "serious and consistent" elements that were sufficient for a jury trial.

In the trial, which is unprecedented for France, there are 156 joint plaintiffs represented by 54 lawyers. 155 witnesses and 15 experts have been summoned. The indictment comprises 369 pages. The trial will run until December 19, 2025.