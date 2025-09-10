In the German district of Gifhorn, an apparently angry bus driver triggered a police operation. According to the authorities, a 15-year-old schoolgirl called for help. She was unable to leave the bus because the driver had locked the doors.
When the officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the bus at a bus stop with more than 50 pupils on board. According to previous findings, the button for a stop request had been pressed, but none of the young people got off. The driver is then said to have left the bus for a few minutes and locked the doors.
Parents form carpools
The same game at the next stop: Again the button was allegedly pressed, again no one left the bus. Finally, the man interrupted the journey again and locked the doors.
According to the report, some pupils contacted their parents by telephone, who picked up their children "before the police arrived". Carpools were formed and eventually all the young people were picked up. A criminal investigation has been launched against the 55-year-old bus driver.