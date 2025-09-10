50 young people were stuck on a school bus because an apparently angry bus driver locked the doors imago images/MiS

They pressed the button for a stop request and did not get off. This apparently annoyed a bus driver so much that he locked the doors. In addition to the parents, the police also arrived.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you An apparently angry bus driver locked the doors in the German district of Gifhorn, leaving around 50 pupils stranded.

A 15-year-old schoolgirl finally called the police. Some young people also contacted their parents, who formed carpools.

According to initial investigations, passengers pressed the button for a stop request twice without leaving the bus. Show more

In the German district of Gifhorn, an apparently angry bus driver triggered a police operation. According to the authorities, a 15-year-old schoolgirl called for help. She was unable to leave the bus because the driver had locked the doors.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the bus at a bus stop with more than 50 pupils on board. According to previous findings, the button for a stop request had been pressed, but none of the young people got off. The driver is then said to have left the bus for a few minutes and locked the doors.

Parents form carpools

The same game at the next stop: Again the button was allegedly pressed, again no one left the bus. Finally, the man interrupted the journey again and locked the doors.

According to the report, some pupils contacted their parents by telephone, who picked up their children "before the police arrived". Carpools were formed and eventually all the young people were picked up. A criminal investigation has been launched against the 55-year-old bus driver.