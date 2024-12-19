  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Arsonist confesses Angry guest kills eleven people in Vietnamese bar

dpa

19.12.2024 - 10:47

An angry guest is said to have set fire to a teahouse in Hanoi. The bar became a deadly trap for eleven people.

DPA

19.12.2024, 10:47

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A fire in a teahouse and karaoke bar in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi claimed the lives of eleven people last night.
  • A 51-year-old man is said to have bought petrol after an argument with the staff and started the fire.
  • The perpetrator has allegedly confessed.
Show more

Eleven people have died in a fire, allegedly started deliberately, in a teahouse and karaoke bar in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi.

Seven others were rescued and taken to hospital, local media reported, citing the police and fire department. One suspect was arrested.

Eleven dead in fire at Vietnamese bar - Gallery
Eleven dead in fire at Vietnamese bar - Gallery. The flames blocked the victims' way out.

The flames blocked the victims' way out.

Image: dpa

Eleven dead in fire at Vietnamese bar - Gallery. The suspected arsonist has been arrested

The suspected arsonist has been arrested

Image: dpa

Eleven dead in fire at Vietnamese bar - Gallery
Eleven dead in fire at Vietnamese bar - Gallery. The flames blocked the victims' way out.

The flames blocked the victims' way out.

Image: dpa

Eleven dead in fire at Vietnamese bar - Gallery. The suspected arsonist has been arrested

The suspected arsonist has been arrested

Image: dpa

The fire broke out at around 11 p.m. local time yesterday, Wednesday. The three-storey building with a roof terrace and an adjoining workshop were largely destroyed. The flames blocked the victims' way out.

Alleged arsonist is said to have confessed

Before the fire, a 51-year-old guest got into an argument with other visitors and employees, it was reported. Out of anger, the man went to a market in the area and bought petrol.

He then used it to start a fire on the second floor of the building and fled. The suspect, who had previous convictions for robbery and theft, was later caught. He is said to have confessed.

Fatal fires occur frequently in the Southeast Asian country, as smoke alarms or fire extinguishers are often not installed. Last year, 56 people died and dozens were injured in a residential building in Hanoi in one of the worst fire disasters in Vietnam's history.

More from the department

Food products. Valais start-up combats food waste with brewer's grains bread

Food productsValais start-up combats food waste with brewer's grains bread

Avalanche/landslide. Misox expects costs of 74 million francs after storm

Avalanche/landslideMisox expects costs of 74 million francs after storm

Markets. Swiss stock market dives after Fed interest rate statements

MarketsSwiss stock market dives after Fed interest rate statements