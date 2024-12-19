An angry guest is said to have set fire to a teahouse in Hanoi. The bar became a deadly trap for eleven people.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A fire in a teahouse and karaoke bar in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi claimed the lives of eleven people last night.

A 51-year-old man is said to have bought petrol after an argument with the staff and started the fire.

The perpetrator has allegedly confessed. Show more

Eleven people have died in a fire, allegedly started deliberately, in a teahouse and karaoke bar in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi.

Seven others were rescued and taken to hospital, local media reported, citing the police and fire department. One suspect was arrested.

Eleven dead in fire at Vietnamese bar - Gallery The flames blocked the victims' way out. Image: dpa The suspected arsonist has been arrested Image: dpa Eleven dead in fire at Vietnamese bar - Gallery The flames blocked the victims' way out. Image: dpa The suspected arsonist has been arrested Image: dpa

The fire broke out at around 11 p.m. local time yesterday, Wednesday. The three-storey building with a roof terrace and an adjoining workshop were largely destroyed. The flames blocked the victims' way out.

Alleged arsonist is said to have confessed

Before the fire, a 51-year-old guest got into an argument with other visitors and employees, it was reported. Out of anger, the man went to a market in the area and bought petrol.

He then used it to start a fire on the second floor of the building and fled. The suspect, who had previous convictions for robbery and theft, was later caught. He is said to have confessed.

Fatal fires occur frequently in the Southeast Asian country, as smoke alarms or fire extinguishers are often not installed. Last year, 56 people died and dozens were injured in a residential building in Hanoi in one of the worst fire disasters in Vietnam's history.