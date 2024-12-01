A European bison in a meadow in Welschenrohr in the canton of Solothurn. (archive picture) Keystone

Several animals at the Swiss breeding station for endangered European bison in Suchy VD have contracted bluetongue. One bison cow died from the disease, which is transmitted by biting insects.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several European bison have been infected with bluetongue at a breeding station in Suchy VD. One cow died.

The disease is transmitted by stinging insects and can affect all ruminants.

There have been repeated outbreaks in Switzerland since 2007. Show more

The disease was first detected in a bull at the breeding station on October 20, as the Association of European Bisions in Suchy Forest announced on Sunday. He was treated with anti-inflammatories and recovered.

Afterwards, two female animals also fell ill. One of them also recovered, but the second died on Friday after complications, according to the press release.

There have been repeated outbreaks of bluetongue, which is not directly contagious, in Switzerland since 2007. It can affect all ruminants. It is not dangerous for humans. In affected animals, it leads to fever, breathing difficulties, signs of paralysis and miscarriages. Many animals die. There is a vaccination that can alleviate the symptoms.

The endangered European bison is the largest land mammal in Europe

Animals have died from bluetongue disease in several European bison breeding stations in recent months. The association emphasized that the species is still susceptible. According to the information, there were recently more than 10,000 individuals in Eastern Europe and in conservation centers in Western Europe.

The European bison is the largest land mammal in Europe. The herbivores grow up to three meters long and have a shoulder height of up to 1.95 meters. Bulls can weigh up to 900 kilos. Compared to their American cousins, the bison appear slimmer and more long-legged. The bison living today are descended from 12 individuals that were brought together in 1922 and used to revive the species.

SDA