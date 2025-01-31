The whale's plight was reported on Thursday morning. Bild: dpa

For at least a day, a humpback whale has been struggling with distress off Scotland. Animal rescuers help - and bring good news.

Animal rescuers have freed a whale caught in a rope off the coast of Scotland. The humpback whale in distress was reported on Thursday morning. The British Divers Marine Life Rescue organization confirmed the rescue a good 26 hours later, according to the PA news agency. The animal was exhausted and was still being monitored.

A rope around the body

A photo released by the rescuers shows the whale in distress next to a white buoy and with a green rope around its body. A fish farm is located in the immediate vicinity.

According to the environmental protection organization WWF, humpback whales are common in all polar to tropical seas. They grow to an average size of up to 13 meters and reach a body weight of around 30 tons.