According to the study, birds are most affected by genetic loss. (archive image) Keystone

Since 1985, many species worldwide have lost genetic diversity. This was the result of the most comprehensive study on genetic diversity to date, which analyzed data from 628 animal, plant and fungal species.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Two thirds of the species studied were affected by the loss of genetic diversity, for example due to the restriction of their habitats. The study by a group led by Catherine Grueber from the University of Sydney in Australia has been published in the journal "Nature".

"It is undeniable that global biodiversity is declining at an unprecedented rate," Grueber is quoted as saying in a press release. She and her team used data from 882 studies to create a global overview of the genetic diversity of 628 animal and plant species.

According to the results, birds are the most affected by genetic loss, followed by mammals. Land creatures are more affected than marine species, some of which have seen an increase in genetic diversity.