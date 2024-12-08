Animals are not toys that can simply be exchanged after the holidays. Imago

Whether it's a dog, cat or hamster: animals are at the top of many Christmas wish lists. That's not a good idea.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Many children want a pet for Christmas.

But there are some time and financial requirements involved.

These considerations should be made before getting a pet. Show more

Animal rights activists are very clear: dogs, cats and the like are not Christmas presents. "An animal is not something that you can simply exchange if you don't like it or that you can give away when you've had enough," explains Lea Schmitz from the German Animal Welfare Association. Norbert Holthenrich, President of the German Pet Trade and Industry Association ZZF, also emphasizes that animals are "not toys that can simply be exchanged after the holidays".

Owners often don't get enough information before buying or are given the wrong advice. The initial enthusiasm quickly evaporates and the animals often end up in the already chronically overcrowded animal shelters - due to vacation plans, waning interest or unexpected costs and requirements.

What advice do animal welfare activists give?

An animal should not be acquired spontaneously, but only when all family members are sufficiently informed and ready to take on responsibility. Above all, it should be clarified in advance who will look after the animal. Parents, for example, often only realize too late that a large part of the care - feeding, cleaning the enclosure or walking the animal - is down to them.

What else should be considered?

In addition to food, visits to the vet for vaccinations and in the event of illness also incur costs. Care during the vacation period must also be arranged in advance. In addition, the cute kitten may later become a scratching cat that damages furniture - or the rabbit may have a strong smell.

Is it advisable to get an animal from a shelter?

According to the Animal Welfare Association, it is always worth going to an animal shelter first - especially when many shelters are full. However, you should take plenty of time to choose a suitable roommate. Peta and the ZZF also promote the "adoption" of an animal shelter resident. But the same applies here: if possible, do not adopt an animal during the Christmas period, as the hustle and bustle will make it more difficult for the new arrival to settle into their new home.

What should I think of online purchases?

Hands off, say animal rights activists. With the pet trend, the online puppy trade is also booming, which criminals are exploiting. The small dogs come from illegal breedings, usually abroad, are often sick and were separated from their mothers far too early.