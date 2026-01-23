Following the Islamist attack on the outskirts of Christopher Street Day in Berlin, policymakers are discussing how to prevent such acts of terrorism in the future. Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt (CSU) has put forward three specific proposals: increased surveillance of individuals posing a threat, preventive detention, and a tightening of juvenile criminal law. What do these proposals entail, and what would change? Here are the key answers:

What is a "Gefährder"?

The Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) defines “potential threats” as individuals for whom there are reasonable grounds to believe they will commit “politically motivated crimes of significant importance.” Currently, the BKA classifies 410 individuals as Islamist threats, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the agency. According to research by WDR, NDR, and the *Süddeutsche Zeitung*, the suspected CSD attacker, Abdul B., was classified as a threat and was even assessed as a “high-risk individual” by a BKA analysis tool. Dobrindt emphasized on ARD that the man was on the authorities’ radar. “Technical surveillance was carried out in Berlin,” said the Federal Minister of the Interior. “It was not sufficient to prevent this terrorist attack.”

What is being considered now?

Dobrindt therefore advocates for greater use of “restrictions on freedom of movement” through electronic ankle monitors. His second point: “Preventive detention for dangerous individuals is, in my view, absolutely essential.” Steps must be taken to ensure this is implemented nationwide. Dobrindt further demands: “We need rules that ensure dangerous offenders are not treated under juvenile criminal law and certainly are not released on probation.” The SPD also appears to be on board, particularly when it comes to electronic ankle monitors: “This is a sensible addition to the toolkit,” said the party’s interior policy expert, Sebastian Fiedler, on ARD.

What would change?

Both the possibility of monitoring individuals posing a threat via an ankle monitor and the option of preventive detention already exist. The Federal Criminal Police Office Act permits electronic monitoring of a person’s whereabouts for a specific period of time, provided that a specific criminal offense is to be expected or the likelihood of such an offense is high. A court order is required. Preventive monitoring via ankle monitors is also possible under state police laws. According to a report in the *Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung*, 147 people nationwide were wearing electronic ankle monitors as of the end of June. For 18 of them, this was ordered under state police laws. 128 were convicted offenders for whom the ankle monitor is intended to prevent recidivism.

This measure is therefore used relatively rarely. The situation is similar with regard to preventive detention. The BKA Act does not provide for extended preventive detention, but only for very short-term measures. Under Bavarian police law, however, detention for up to two months is possible upon a judge’s order. Other state police laws allow for less leeway. Dobrindt’s goal, therefore, is above all to achieve a more uniform approach. SPD member Fiedler echoes this sentiment: “We do not have a uniform police law at the federal and state levels. It would certainly make sense to relaunch this project, because the requirements for preventive detention vary wildly from state to state.”

Could such changes prevent terrorism?

Jörg Kinzig, a criminologist from Tübingen, warns against having overly high expectations. Commenting on the expanded use of “electronic ankle monitors,” the expert told the German Press Agency: “If a person is determined to commit a crime, then we have to be honest: the ankle monitor alone will probably not stop them.” Even if the monitor triggers an alarm, a police officer won’t be right there to stop the person immediately.

In Kinzig’s view, the reason this surveillance measure has been used relatively rarely so far is as follows: “It has to do with the fact that an ankle monitor like this is already a serious infringement on the fundamental rights of the person concerned.” Judges must examine this very carefully. And when it comes to preventing danger, they always face a central problem: “Is there valid evidence that this person poses a threat? How dangerous is this person? How high is the risk? In hindsight, it’s always easy to say, ‘We should have known that.’”

The situation is similar with preventive detention, says the director of the Institute of Criminology at the University of Tübingen. “Despite risk assessments, most people simply do not commit serious crimes. Accurately identifying those who will commit them is the central task—or difficulty.”

Kinzig is even more skeptical about tightening juvenile criminal law to the point where it could no longer be applied to dangerous offenders. Courts can already apply adult criminal law to individuals aged 18 and older, Kinzig said. In the 18-to-20 age group—the so-called “young adults”—courts specifically examine two criteria, according to Kinzig: “Is it a juvenile offense? Or is there a delay in maturation? In that case, juvenile criminal law can be applied. Making changes here for a single group does not seem sensible to me.”