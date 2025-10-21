Evin Paulos raised money on GoFundMe with this snapshot. GoFundMe

For eight years, Evin Paulos' family had no answers - until an anonymous email reopened the 2017 murder case. Now the perpetrator is in US custody awaiting sentencing.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Evin Paulos is fatally injured by his neighbor after an argument in Phoenix in 2017 and dies alone.

The perpetrator flees to Mexico and remains undetected for eight years until an unexpected email reignites the investigation.

Following the tip-off, Michael A. is arrested, confesses to the murder and is now awaiting sentencing in the USA. Show more

Shortly before his 26th birthday, US-American Evin Paulos from Phoenix was stabbed to death by a neighbor in the summer of 2017. The perpetrator disappears without a trace - until years later when Evin's family suddenly receive an email. At first, they think the message is a bad joke.

On a warm June night in 2017, Evin Paulos gets into an argument with his neighbor Michael A. - with a fatal outcome. Michael stabs him several times and leaves him behind in the sweltering Arizona heat. According to an appeal for donations from his family, Evin makes it to the nearest crossroads to seek help. But he dies there. Alone, in the middle of the desert.

Perpetrator flees and remains missing for the time being

As "Fox10 Phoenix" reports, the perpetrator first flees to California, then on to Mexico. There his trail disappears - for a whole eight years. His sister Evilin describes the time as follows: "It's like being locked in a dark room. No answers, no way out - just emptiness."

Because the family lacked the money for a funeral, they launched an appeal for donations on GoFundMe. Many people help with small amounts. But the decisive clue only came years later - in the form of a message from a stranger. He asks: Where is Michael A?

Email is initially mistaken for a fake message

When Evin's mother reads the email that arrives via the old donation page, she initially thinks the email is a scam. But the message is genuine - as sister Evilin confirms. The police in Phoenix responded immediately, and indeed: the US Marshals Service tracked down Michael A., arrested him and brought him back to the USA. There he confesses to the crime - and is now awaiting sentencing.

The perpetrator is caught - even if that doesn't bring her brother back. Evilin now wears a necklace with a dark cross and a dog tag plaque engraved with his name. "It's already faded. Eight years have passed. But it says on the back: In our hearts, forever and ever."