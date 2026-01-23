The wildfire situation near Bordeaux is easing. Tens of thousands of people can return to their homes, and the highway is reopening. However, firefighters remain cautious.

The situation is easing in the area affected by the wildfire on the French Atlantic coast.

Another 84,000 evacuees on the French Atlantic coast can return to their homes, as the wildfire situation has improved significantly. As the prefect of Bordeaux, Sophie Brocas, decided this morning, residents of nine towns that were evacuated as a precaution can now return home.

However, since the wildfires are not yet fully under control, people were urged to keep their cell phones turned on in case of instructions from the authorities and to remain prepared for a possible new evacuation. A total of 224,000 people had been evacuated from the region. By Tuesday evening, 60,000 people had already been able to return to three evacuated communities.

In addition, the prefect announced that the major A63 highway in the affected region near Bordeaux—which had been closed for several days—would reopen to traffic in both directions starting at 2:00 p.m.

As the regional fire chief, Matthieu Jomain, had previously explained, the situation was improving, but caution was still needed. He reported that “the night was very quiet,” noting that the area affected by the fire remained at 42,000 hectares, “but six new hotspots were nevertheless tackled.” Rainfall in the region made the fire department’s efforts to extinguish the blaze easier.