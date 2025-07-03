22.50 euros per plate: This giant catfish from Lake Brombach was cut into 120 portions after being shot by the police. Now there has been another catfish bite in the lake. Polizeipräsidium Mittelfranken

The case made headlines for days: an aggressive catfish attacks bathers and is ultimately shot dead by police officers. Now there is another incident - at the same lake.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you On June 20, an aggressive catfish was shot dead by police officers in Brombachsee, Bavaria.

Now a catfish has bitten again in the same lake and injured a swimmer's arm.

The bathing island where this happened has been dismantled. Show more

Once again, there has been a catfish attack on Lake Brombach in Bavaria. A fish bit a swimmer's arm and injured him, said a police spokesman.

The incident occurred in the area of a bathing island near Absberg in Middle Franconia. The bathing island was subsequently dismantled, the spokesman said. The "Nürnberger Nachrichten" and "Nürnberger Zeitung" newspapers first reported on the incident.

At the end of June, a catfish more than two meters long caused a sensation on Lake Brombach. The animal, which weighed around 90 kilograms, attacked at least five swimmers near a swimming island and injured them.

Second incident within a few days

The police then closed off the bathing area and finally killed the fish with shots from a service weapon to prevent further attacks - also in view of a music festival taking place at the lake at the same time.

Experts suspect that the catfish was defending its clutch of eggs, which could explain its unusually aggressive behavior. Catfish are normally considered shy animals that hide in deep water during the day.

After much media attention, the two-metre fish was completely eaten in an inn in the region according to the innkeeper - divided into 120 fillet portions.