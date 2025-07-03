Once again, there has been a catfish attack on Lake Brombach in Bavaria. A fish bit a swimmer's arm and injured him, said a police spokesman.
The incident occurred in the area of a bathing island near Absberg in Middle Franconia. The bathing island was subsequently dismantled, the spokesman said. The "Nürnberger Nachrichten" and "Nürnberger Zeitung" newspapers first reported on the incident.
At the end of June, a catfish more than two meters long caused a sensation on Lake Brombach. The animal, which weighed around 90 kilograms, attacked at least five swimmers near a swimming island and injured them.
Second incident within a few days
The police then closed off the bathing area and finally killed the fish with shots from a service weapon to prevent further attacks - also in view of a music festival taking place at the lake at the same time.
Experts suspect that the catfish was defending its clutch of eggs, which could explain its unusually aggressive behavior. Catfish are normally considered shy animals that hide in deep water during the day.
