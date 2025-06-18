  1. Residential Customers
Another child dies in an accident involving a police car in Belgium

dpa

18.6.2025 - 12:18

Belgian police officers are involved in two recent accidents in which a child was killed.
Belgian police officers are involved in two recent accidents in which a child was killed.
Stephanie Lecocq/EPA/dpa/Symbol

Yet another child dies in Belgium in a collision with the police. Much is still unclear.

DPA

18.06.2025, 12:18

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A fatal accident has occurred in the Belgian city of Antwerp.
  • A child was hit by a police car.
  • Just recently, a boy died in Belgium after a police chase.
Show more

A child was hit by a police car in the Belgian port city of Antwerp and died. According to initial findings, the child ran onto a road in the morning as the car drove past on its way to an operation, as reported by the Belgian news agency Belga. The public prosecutor's office has confirmed the accident. Further details are not yet known.

Just a few weeks ago, a boy on an e-scooter died in the Belgian capital Brussels after a chase with the police. The driver of the police car is under house arrest with an electronic ankle bracelet.

According to the Brussels public prosecutor's office, the police officer is accused of "malicious obstruction of traffic resulting in death". A sentence of 20 to 30 years' imprisonment is envisaged for this offense.

According to the public prosecutor's office, a man who is said to have passed on information about the accident to the press is now also under investigation. He has already been questioned. The death of the boy, who was born in 2013, is preoccupying the country and there is great sympathy.

