Four astronauts are soon to orbit the moon on the "Artemis 2" mission. However, there were technical problems during the first major ground test. (archive picture) Keystone

After technical problems during the first major ground test of the rocket system for the manned moon mission "Artemis 2", the US space agency NASA has carried out a second test run.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The agency wanted to announce more detailed information on the results and a possible new launch date for the mission at a press conference today (from 17:00 CET).

During the first such dress rehearsal at the Cape Canaveral spaceport in the US state of Florida, during which all processes are tested except for the actual launch, hydrogen leaks occurred at the beginning of February. As a result, seals were replaced, according to Nasa. During another smaller test, the hydrogen filling still did not work as planned. A filter system was then replaced, which was suspected to be the possible cause of the problems.

Launch not before March

Nasa had originally specified the earliest possible launch date for the mission as February 6. Most recently, the authority assumed a launch in March at the earliest.

With the "Artemis 2" mission, humans are to fly close to the moon again this year for the first time in more than half a century. US astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman and their Canadian colleague Jeremy Hansen are to orbit the moon on the mission, which will last around ten days. The last time US astronauts were on the moon was in 1972.