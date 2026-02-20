  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Science Another dress rehearsal for Nasa's manned moon mission

SDA

20.2.2026 - 05:27

Four astronauts are soon to orbit the moon on the "Artemis 2" mission. However, there were technical problems during the first major ground test. (archive picture)
Four astronauts are soon to orbit the moon on the "Artemis 2" mission. However, there were technical problems during the first major ground test. (archive picture)
Keystone

After technical problems during the first major ground test of the rocket system for the manned moon mission "Artemis 2", the US space agency NASA has carried out a second test run.

Keystone-SDA

20.02.2026, 05:27

The agency wanted to announce more detailed information on the results and a possible new launch date for the mission at a press conference today (from 17:00 CET).

During the first such dress rehearsal at the Cape Canaveral spaceport in the US state of Florida, during which all processes are tested except for the actual launch, hydrogen leaks occurred at the beginning of February. As a result, seals were replaced, according to Nasa. During another smaller test, the hydrogen filling still did not work as planned. A filter system was then replaced, which was suspected to be the possible cause of the problems.

Launch not before March

Nasa had originally specified the earliest possible launch date for the mission as February 6. Most recently, the authority assumed a launch in March at the earliest.

With the "Artemis 2" mission, humans are to fly close to the moon again this year for the first time in more than half a century. US astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman and their Canadian colleague Jeremy Hansen are to orbit the moon on the mission, which will last around ten days. The last time US astronauts were on the moon was in 1972.

More from the department

Kung fu meets high-tech. These New Year dancers freak everyone out for a reason

Kung fu meets high-techThese New Year dancers freak everyone out for a reason

Rail transport. More passengers - France refurbishes old TGV trains

Rail transportMore passengers - France refurbishes old TGV trains

Austria. Woman died on the Grossglockner - suspended sentence for boyfriend

AustriaWoman died on the Grossglockner - suspended sentence for boyfriend