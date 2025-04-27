  1. Residential Customers
Long waiting times for travelers Once again, kilometers of traffic jams in front of the Gotthard portals

27.4.2025 - 14:23

As here in April 2023, the Wassen highway entrance to the south was closed on Sunday due to the traffic jam on the Gotthard highway.
As here in April 2023, the Wassen highway entrance to the south was closed on Sunday due to the traffic jam on the Gotthard highway.
Traffic jams stretching for miles continued to build up in front of the two portals of the Gotthard road tunnel on Sunday. In the north, the queue of cars reached a length of ten kilometers shortly after midday.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Traffic jams stretching for miles continued to build up in front of the two portals of the Gotthard road tunnel on Sunday.
  • At the north portal, vehicles were jammed for a length of ten kilometers.
  • According to TCS, the queue of vehicles in front of the south portal reached a length of five kilometers.
Show more

As the Touring Club of Switzerland reported on its website, this meant a waiting time of one hour and forty minutes for motorists. The highway entrances in Göschenen and Wassen were closed. This is to prevent avoidance traffic.

However, there were also tailbacks on the main road through the canton of Uri. The TCS recommended driving south via the San Bernardino route.

5 kilometer traffic jam before the south portal

According to TCS, the queue of vehicles in front of the Gotthard south portal reached a length of five kilometers. This corresponded to a waiting time of 50 minutes. The Airolo highway entrance was closed.

Avoid the Gotthard traffic jam. You can (almost always) get to the south stress-free on these classic routes

Avoid the Gotthard traffic jamYou can (almost always) get to the south stress-free on these classic routes

There were already traffic jams in front of the two portals on Saturday. They reached a length of up to twelve kilometers in the north and up to six kilometers in the south.