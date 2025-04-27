As here in April 2023, the Wassen highway entrance to the south was closed on Sunday due to the traffic jam on the Gotthard highway. Archivbild: Keystone

Traffic jams stretching for miles continued to build up in front of the two portals of the Gotthard road tunnel on Sunday. In the north, the queue of cars reached a length of ten kilometers shortly after midday.

As the Touring Club of Switzerland reported on its website, this meant a waiting time of one hour and forty minutes for motorists. The highway entrances in Göschenen and Wassen were closed. This is to prevent avoidance traffic.

However, there were also tailbacks on the main road through the canton of Uri. The TCS recommended driving south via the San Bernardino route.

According to TCS, the queue of vehicles in front of the Gotthard south portal reached a length of five kilometers. This corresponded to a waiting time of 50 minutes. The Airolo highway entrance was closed.

There were already traffic jams in front of the two portals on Saturday. They reached a length of up to twelve kilometers in the north and up to six kilometers in the south.