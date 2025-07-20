On Sunday night, a man fell from a boat in the Lake Zurich basin and could only be recovered dead. KEYSTONE

A man drowned in the Lake Zurich basin on Sunday night. The 55-year-old fell from a boat at anchor and never resurfaced. A man had already drowned on the Zürichhorn on Friday night.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man drowned in the Zurich lake basin on Sunday night.

The 55-year-old fell from an anchored boat into the lake, according to Zurich city police.

Already on Friday night, a man did not resurface in Lake Zurich near the Zürichhorn and could not be resuscitated after being rescued. Show more

According to initial findings, two people had spent the night on the boat, Zurich city police reported on Sunday. One of the men heard a noise and realized that his colleague was missing. He then immediately alerted the police.

The report of the incident was reportedly received by the city police at 03:30. Police divers found the lifeless man several meters underwater a short time later and rescued him. Despite resuscitation, he died on the spot.

The police and public prosecutor's office are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.

Second drowning case within 48 hours

It was the second drowning accident in Lake Zurich within a few days. On Friday night, a man had already climbed into the lake near the Zürichhorn, disappeared from the surface and drowned. Police divers rescued him, but resuscitation was unsuccessful.