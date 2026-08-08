Once again, Mallorcans have taken to the streets to protest mass tourism. Just two weeks after the large rally in Palma against what many islanders view as excessive tourism on the Mediterranean island, the latest demonstration took place in the town of Sóller in the western part of the resort island. The event was once again organized by the group “Menys Turisme Més Vida” (Less Tourism, More Life).

Protesters take part in a demonstration against the effects of mass tourism on Mallorca. Photo: Tomàs Moyà/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

According to the authorities, about 1,000 people took part in the rally in the small town, which is very popular with tourists. The *Mallorca Zeitung* estimated the number of participants at 2,000, while *Mallorca Magazin* put the figure as high as 2,500.

Focus on the Housing Shortage in Mallorca

During the demonstration, chants were heard directed at tourists, who are derogatorily referred to as “guiris” on the island. However, unlike two weeks ago in Palma, there were no clashes with the police this time.

The citizens' group “Menys Turisme Més Vida” first called for a protest in 2024. The focus is on the ever-worsening housing crisis caused by mass tourism in Mallorca.