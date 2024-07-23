There have been three shark attacks in Australia in just two weeks. (symbolic picture) Picture: Keystone

For the third time this month, there has been a shark attack in Australia. This time it's a man on the east coast.

dpa

A man has been attacked by a shark on a beach near the well-known Australian seaside resort of Port Macquarie on the east coast. The 23-year-old was attacked by the predatory fish off North Shore Beach about 400 kilometers north of Sydney and suffered injuries to his leg, the ABC reported, citing first responders. It was the third shark attack Down Under this month.

The emergency services were deployed with several ambulances and a helicopter. The victim is said to be in a critical condition but not critically injured. "I'm shocked, a lot of people go swimming around here," the ABC quoted a local resident as saying. It was not initially known what species of shark may have been involved.

Three attacks within two weeks

Just last week, a surfer was bitten on the leg just a few kilometers from the center of Perth on the west coast. Doctors stitched the wound and removed a shark tooth from his leg.

Two weeks ago, a man was attacked by a predatory fish while spearfishing near Coral Bay, about 1100 kilometers north of Perth. The victim was also not critically injured.

According to official statistics, there were around a dozen shark attacks Down Under last year in which the victims were injured. Four other attacks were fatal. So far this year, there have already been more than half a dozen attacks, so far without any fatalities.

dpa