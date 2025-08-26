Riots break out again in Lausanne - Gallery For the second evening in a row, riots broke out in the Prélaz district of Lausanne. Image: Keystone The police were once again deployed in Lausanne on Monday evening. Image: Keystone A bus stop in the Prélaz district is on fire. Image: Keystone Riots break out again in Lausanne - Gallery For the second evening in a row, riots broke out in the Prélaz district of Lausanne. Image: Keystone The police were once again deployed in Lausanne on Monday evening. Image: Keystone A bus stop in the Prélaz district is on fire. Image: Keystone

Riots broke out again in Lausanne on Monday evening following the death of a 17-year-old. Hooded youths clashed with the security forces. The police arrested seven people.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the death of a 17-year-old, riots broke out again in Lausanne on Monday evening.

Young people clashed with security forces in several neighborhoods.

According to the police, there were no injuries and seven people were arrested.

The teenager died while fleeing from the police early on Sunday morning. Show more

Police arrested seven people during renewed riots in Lausanne on Monday evening. Young people clashed with security forces in several neighborhoods. According to the police, there were no injuries.

Following riots on Sunday evening, the situation escalated again on Monday in the Prélaz district shortly after 10.00 pm. Fireworks were thrown in the direction of the police, as a photographer from the Keystone-SDA news agency observed at the scene. The police responded with a water cannon and tear gas.

Between 150 and 200 people, some of them masked, set up blockades with burning containers and garbage cans, according to the Vaud cantonal police early on Tuesday morning.

Riots in Lausanne: Containers burn on the Avenue de Morges on Monday evening. Picture: Keystone/Cyril Zingaro

At around 10.50pm, other youths set fire to containers in the Boveresses/Praz-Séchaud district and damaged a bus belonging to the Lausanne transport company TL. TL will file a criminal complaint for damage to property. The situation in this neighborhood quickly calmed down again, according to the cantonal police statement. Calm returned to Prélaz shortly after midnight.

Rubber bullets and tear gas

During their deployment, the police were once again confronted with the aggression of rioters, wrote the Vaud cantonal police. They were better prepared and just as determined as the day before.

The police fired four shots with rubber prisms and 54 shots with tear gas grenades. The cantonal police fire engine was used to disperse the demonstrators. Stones, building fences, Molotov cocktails and pyrotechnic objects were thrown at the emergency services. According to the communiqué, the fire department was deployed under police protection. They contained around ten sources of fire. The city administration of Lausanne called for calm.

Second evening in a row

A gathering of around 100 young people in Prélaz had already escalated on Sunday evening, according to the Vaud cantonal police. Garbage containers were set alight, a bus was damaged and fireworks were thrown in the direction of the emergency services. The cantonal police assumed that the youths had probably gathered after learning of the death of a 17-year-old scooter rider.

The teenager was killed in a scooter accident in Lausanne early on Sunday morning. He had crashed heavily into a wall while fleeing from a police patrol. The scooter had been reported stolen, according to the Vaud cantonal police. A police car followed the 17-year-old Swiss resident of Lausanne with blue lights at a distance of more than one hundred meters.

A similar case had already occurred in Lausanne at the beginning of June: A 14-year-old girl had crashed badly on a motorcycle when she tried to evade a police check. The teenager was seriously injured and taken to Lausanne University Hospital CHUV, where she subsequently succumbed to her injuries.