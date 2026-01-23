In the wake of the severe Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, another U.S. citizen has been infected with the virus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that a U.S. citizen working for a humanitarian organization in the DRC had been infected. It was not immediately clear whether the person was a man or a woman.

The individual tested positive for the Bundibugyo variant, which is currently spreading rapidly. The agency, together with the aid organization, Congolese health authorities, and other partners, is supporting contact tracing and risk assessment to prevent further infections.

A French doctor and a U.S. doctor were also infected

This is the second known case of a U.S. citizen who became infected during the current outbreak in the Congo. Previously, a U.S. doctor who had contracted the disease in eastern Congo was flown to Germany for treatment and received care at the Charité hospital in Berlin. He has since been discharged after recovering from the illness.

The virus was first detected in Europe at the end of June. In France, a doctor working for a humanitarian organization who had returned from eastern Congo tested positive for the Bundibugyo virus. According to the French Ministry of Health, the man was isolated immediately upon his arrival. In early July, he was discharged from the hospital after testing negative and showing no symptoms.

Case numbers are rising particularly quickly this time

Ebola is a life-threatening viral disease that is transmitted through direct physical contact and contact with bodily fluids. According to the Congolese government, 1,830 cases have been laboratory-confirmed since the start of the latest outbreak in May. 648 people have been confirmed to have died from the disease.

According to health experts, case numbers in no previous Ebola outbreak have risen as rapidly as in the current epidemic. The current outbreak is considered particularly difficult to contain, as there is currently neither an approved vaccine nor a specific treatment for the Bundibugyo virus.