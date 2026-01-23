A logistics center in the Vladimir region caught fire during a new Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's largest mail-order company. The company said its employees had been evacuated to safety. Governor Alexander Avdeev reported that two people were injured.

Since mid-July, Ukraine has been attacking Wildberries facilities and accuses the online retailer of supplying goods needed for Russia’s war of aggression. Russian authorities, on the other hand, describe the attacks as terrorist acts against civilian infrastructure. The attack in the Vladimir region—about 190 kilometers east of Moscow—was the 18th so far, according to Russian media reports.

According to estimates by economic analysts, Wildberries has lost about 20 percent of its warehouse capacity so far as a result of the attacks that have been ongoing for weeks. The damage is estimated at 280 billion rubles (about 2.8 billion Swiss francs).

Reports of Destruction at University for Drone Construction

The attacks also expose gaps in Russia's air defense. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the primary aim is to bring the war back onto Russian soil.

In Belgorod, there were reports of attacks on the Technical University from neighboring Ukraine. Footage purporting to show the university building on fire circulated on social media, though it could not be immediately verified. The Telegram channel “Pepel” (English: Ashes) reported that the building had been completely destroyed by fire. There was initially no official statement from the authorities on the matter.

The university is considered a regional center for the development and testing of drones. It had also officially promoted the program to students on social media.