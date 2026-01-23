Eight men have been charged in connection with an alleged plot to carry out an attack at a martial arts event on U.S. President Donald Trump’s birthday. A grand jury in Columbus has charged them with conspiracy to support terrorists, murder on federal property, and murder of a government official, according to the Department of Justice. The men now face life in prison.

ARCHIVE – Spectators at the martial arts event have gathered in the area around the Washington Monument. Photo: Matt Kaminsky/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

According to the Ministry of Justice, the suspects planned to deploy drones loaded with explosives around the martial arts event to force an evacuation of the venue. Afterward, snipers were supposed to target “high-profile targets” in the fleeing crowd.

Another Arrest in West Virginia

Investigators had previously reported seven arrests; another was made this week in the state of West Virginia. According to reports, the 21-year-old was intended to serve as a sniper.

On Trump’s 80th birthday, June 14, cage fights from the professional Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) took place in an arena set up specifically in front of the White House. Trump is considered a fan of mixed martial arts—an often bloody combat sport that combines techniques from boxing, wrestling, kickboxing, karate, and jiu-jitsu, among others. In addition to the president and his family, several cabinet members were also among the guests.

Officially, the event was not attributed to Trump's birthday, but to the celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of U.S. Independence Day. However, that date falls on July 4.