The AI start-up Anthropic has knocked its fiercest rival OpenAI off the throne of the world's most valuable AI companies for the time being.

The technological lead of AI company Anthropic with its "Claude" model is also reflected in its business figures. (archive image)

Following a new financing round in which the company was able to raise a further 65 billion US dollars, Anthropic is now valued at 965 billion dollars. As the Wall Street Journal reports, Anthropic has thus recorded the fastest valuation growth in the history of venture capital.

Just three months ago, the company was valued at 380 billion dollars. By comparison, competitor OpenAI, which triggered the current AI boom in 2022 with ChatGPT, was recently valued at 730 billion dollars following its own financing round.

Mega success through "vibecoding"

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by Dario Amodei and other former OpenAI employees. The company's enormous success is primarily based on its massive focus on business customers and the automation of software programming. With its new flagship model "Claude Opus 4.8", Anthropic dominates the so-called "vibecoding" - a process in which artificial intelligence writes software code based on instructions in common colloquial language.

This technological advantage is also reflected massively in the company's business figures. According to the Wall Street Journal, Anthropic is on track to reach an annual turnover of 50 billion dollars next month, following an eighty-fold increase in revenue in the first quarter alone.

Deal with SpaceX

With the 65 billion dollars it has now raised, Anthropic plans to meet the extremely growing demand and massively expand its own computing capacity. As the company has already struggled with bottlenecks in computing power in the past, it also concluded a deal worth almost 50 billion dollars with Elon Musk's SpaceX to gain access to the computing power of its "Colossus" data center.

Meanwhile, both Anthropic and OpenAI are looking to go public (IPO). According to expectations, both heavyweights could make the leap to the stock market this fall.