Almost two years ago, Marcel Reif gave a much-noticed speech on Holocaust Remembrance Day in which he talked about his father. In this interview, the sports journalist explains why his maxim "Be a mensch" seems more important than ever today and how the speech still resonates today.

It is not often that many tears are shed in the German Bundestag. One of these rare moments was witnessed in January 2024, when Marcel Reif gave a moving speech to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day. The popular sports journalist with Swiss citizenship, suddenly in a completely different role than usual, told an emotional audience about his Jewish father, who once gave him a carefree childhood in the land of the perpetrators despite his traumatic experiences.

Because he remained silent - about the persecution by the Nazis and his rescue from the concentration camp at the last second, about the anti-Semitism that was rampant even after the war and about the fact that a large part of the family was murdered by the Germans during the Shoah. He only gave the young Marcel one maxim: "Be a human being".

These short and impressive Yiddish words, which Reif quoted in his highly acclaimed speech, still resonate today. According to the 76-year-old, who will be co-hosting the History Award for the History Channel in 2026, people still talk to him about it almost every day almost two years later. Prizes will be awarded to schoolchildren for their video projects (registration is open until December 31), which will be presented under the motto "Be human!".

Marcel Reif explains why this humanist appeal has developed such a life of its own and why it is more important than ever today in an interview about his speech, his family history and his father's silence.

blue News: Mr. Reif, in January 2024, you gave a speech in the German Bundestag at the memorial service for the victims of National Socialism that still resonates today. Did you expect such a reaction?

Marcel Reif: No. Because I didn't think about the impact before and during the speech. I would like to emphasize that: I wasn't concerned with any effect at all. I'm no stranger to vanity, my entire professional life consists of performing and I want people to like it. But I didn't think for a second about whether Ms. Baerbock might cry. It wasn't in the least about an effect. In retrospect, I was amazed at what came of it. But at the time, I gave the speech because I was convinced that it was important and the right thing to do.

What convinced you to speak in the Bundestag?

Reif: The fact that the second generation will have to pass on their views. Because the first generation won't be around much longer. And at some point I realized that attendance at this commemorative event in the Bundestag is compulsory, everyone has to be there and wear dark suits or dresses. A string quartet comes in and plays serious music, everyone looks embarrassed, listens to two speeches and then leaves. Then at some point it's "just" a date. But it's also about social developments and what will become of this country.

You gave the speech not only on the occasion of the commemoration, but also in times of right-wing election successes and also a few months after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Looking back, was it the right speech at the right time?

Reif: Every event is embedded in its time. I gave my speech in an area of tension. It was also about the reactions to October 7, especially on German streets. It was about the fact that the topic of anti-Semitism is once again becoming a hot topic in this country. But it continues beyond that, and that is the important thing. And it was also understood as something that points beyond this moment. But you won't be able to convince me that I can take credit for that.

Your speech was primarily about your father, whose phrase you quoted, "Be a human being", has been the focus of much media attention and is now also the motto of the History Award, of which you are the patron. How do you feel about the fact that this very personal phrase is now developing a public life of its own?

Reif: It is my father's phrase. I don't let all the merits and praise about it get to me. Not because I'm so modest. It's a world of its own - and it actually belongs to my father and me. The sentence is barely a sentence, three simple words, but they pack such a punch. And I'm happy about that. Because it shows that many people understand this.

Universal humanism, so to speak.

Reif: Hardly a day goes by without someone talking to me about this speech on the street, on an airplane or somewhere else. It's fascinating, and above all it gives me hope. It wasn't just a funny show, but a memorial event for the victims of National Socialism. It's not my fault that so many people let it get to them and noticed it. But the resulting effect is good for this country - for many things that are not so good.

Nevertheless, you didn't want to give the speech in the first place. Why?

Reif: I was determined not to do it. Because my father didn't want to talk about the things that concerned him. They affected me as a son. But I'm not a traveling salesman when it comes to "My father survived the Holocaust". Rather, I'm a prosperous young man from the post-war period who was given a carefree, happy upbringing by his parents. Also thanks to my father's silence. If my father wanted to keep quiet - who am I to stand up and talk? I reflexively thought I should speak for my father. And I wouldn't dream of doing that. On the other hand, I thought: Who am I to speak after the Holocaust survivor Eva Szepesi? What could I dwarf to say that wouldn't immediately vaporize in the face of so much human greatness? These doubts were all entirely reasonable.

How did you change your mind anyway?

Reif: The persuasive work worked. The President of the Bundestag at the time helped me with good and important arguments. I realized that it wasn't about how I judged things. It's about carrying something forward. And if I don't do that as the second generation, it will fall silent at some point. That can't happen. That's why I'm glad I did it.

Did you make any special preparations?

Reif: Of course, I first asked myself what I should say. I was fine as a child. Of course I knew what had happened and how it had happened - my father's story is representative of many survivors of the first generation. But I couldn't give a keynote speech. So I told my personal story. On the morning of the speech, I wanted to read it to my wife. She just said: "You don't have to rehearse the speech, you don't." I replied that it wasn't about that, but about two or three parts that I had to practise. Because I don't want to cry.

Why did you decide to do that?

Reif: Because it wasn't about my emotions. I'm just passing something on and I don't want people to worry about how I'm feeling. And I knew that there were places where I would struggle. I had them too, but I managed very well not to take myself more seriously than I was at that moment.

After that, you were a guest on a few talk shows, gave interviews, spoke publicly about details and backgrounds. Has the view of your family history changed again in the months following the speech?

Reif: Yes, my view has become broader. I let it get to me more now. And I see the whole picture, such as the role my mother played. That's also because I'm getting older and have more time to see things in a broader context than just the episodic. However, little has changed in terms of assessment and attitude.

In your speech, you thanked your father for his silence. Would your life have been different if he hadn't remained silent?

Reif: Yes, and he wanted to prevent that. That was his intention: that my sister and I would not grow up differently in this country, the country of the perpetrators. That our childhood and youth should be as carefree and unproblematic as they were.

Do you remember a moment when you were forced to come to terms with your family history for the first time?

Reif: The first time I consciously did so was when I started at ZDF and was asked to travel the world as a reporter. It was the time when the PLO hijacked airplanes and blew them up. My passport also had my middle name Nathan after Marcel. At the time, I said to my mother that I didn't really want to be the first person to be asked to the front of the plane by the gentlemen with the scarf. And so I had my middle name removed from my passport. That was the first time I felt the consequences of my family's past and the facts.

Was the silence about your Jewish identity also due to fear?

Reif: Yes, it was. My mother once said to me: "Do you always have to tell people that your dad was Jewish?". When I realized the force of this statement, it depressed me deeply. But I can't blame her. It showed me that there are still a lot of things wrong in this country. Otherwise she wouldn't have come up with such an idea.

Today, after October 7 and also after your speech, do you sometimes worry about your personal safety?

Reif: No, zero. I don't feel that way. But when my cousin in Tel Aviv worries about me on the phone during these times, you know that something is going wrong here. My older son also pointed out to me after the speech that I often take the suburban train and so on. But when I start doing that, I get paranoid. I take the bus past the Jewish Museum every third day in Berlin, it's protected like Fort Knox. And that's in the year 2025 in Germany. It makes me nauseous every time.

Recently, anti-Semitic attitudes have risen sharply again. Did you ever hope that things would get better - or was it always clear to you, even in view of your family history, that anti-Semitism was still bubbling under the surface?

Reif: My father always knew that there would always be the odd neo-Nazi, the odd anti-Semite. That is part of human nature, just like other -isms. But the fact that this kind of anti-Semitism would spread again in Germany would make him spin in his grave - and it leaves me stunned. We urgently need to address this again and again. Because anti-Semitism doesn't just threaten Jews, it threatens our self-image. The self-image of this new, different Germany. If this is allowed to take hold, and it is allowed to do so too much, it makes me furious. Because my father didn't deserve that. The murdered - six million times one person, I hate the term "six million" - did not deserve that. That's another thing I learned from the speech: that I can't hide, that I can't dismiss this as my private story.

Has this given you a kind of sense of duty to continue sharing the story in public?

Reif: Yes. There is no retreat into the private sphere. I am a public figure, whether I like it or not. I was also invited to speak because football still brings people together. And if that worked out that way, then I can't withdraw again afterwards. I go into schools and at the end I tell the pupils: Nobody can hold you responsible for what happened. But if it happens again, then each of you is responsible. It's everyone's business.

Speaking of football: How much politics can sport tolerate, and how can football possibly contribute to education?

Reif: That's an area of tension. I don't want to overburden football. It can't do everything. A substitute for family, a substitute for religion - sometimes it's too much to achieve. On the other hand, football has such a high level of attention that I think it's absolutely right to use it from time to time. Some people say you have to keep politics out of football. Yet football is part of this society, it takes place in the public sphere. It can't stay out of it.

Do you observe political developments in the stadiums?

Reif: Sometimes I read about it. Anti-Semitism in stadiums is very well contained in Germany, even after the Gaza war. Especially in comparison to other countries. There is a sensitivity and also ultra groups who don't like some things and who raise awareness of such things.

You mentioned earlier that you are asked about your speech almost every day. In this respect, has the topic replaced the Madrid goal incident in 1998, which you and Günther Jauch commented on together - and has the perception of you as a person changed accordingly?

Reif: Yes, and I don't want to lament the fact that the goal case has been replaced. But I don't need to be ashamed of that either. The one is also connected to the other: If the Torfall had not attracted so much attention at the time, which still resonates with older people, then the surprise at this speech might have been different. But I don't judge that, both are part of my life and what life has done to me. I didn't knock over the gate, and I didn't get upset about this speech.

But in both cases you found the right words, you even received the 2024 Speaker Award. Have you now professionalized this new role in the culture of remembrance to such an extent that you plan your day-to-day work around it?

Reif: I'm only ever asked to speak, and I have to cancel a lot of things. I can't go to every school. I try to do what I can. I don't say no if I could say yes.

Are you also involved in educational work?

Reif: No, so far I've only talked about the speech in schools. And I've seen that the topic catches on with young people between the ages of 12 and 18. That also gives me something. These young people will have to take this country forward and lead it in the right direction. I hope that what I tell them will at least make them think - especially at a time when many debates are pointing in the wrong direction. You don't have to be a trained educator to sense when there is something to tell that young people are listening to.

So you are optimistic about the young generation, which is currently the subject of much discussion?

Reif: That's right. If I didn't have this hope, then we would have to close up store. Or the store would be closed by the wrong people, and then the people in this country wouldn't have noticed. I'm an endless optimist when it comes to young people.

Recently, you have repeatedly commented on current political issues in Germany, such as the AfD and the so-called firewall. Do you see it as a matter of course to take a stand on these issues?

I won't say anything more until I'm no longer physically able to leave my house. That moment may still be a long time away. As long as I go out on the street and leave my house, I am part of a political life. The question doesn't even arise for me. And when Markus Lanz invites me onto the show, he does so because he thinks I'm playing a public role. I've been a political person all my life, I even wanted to be a political journalist, not a sports journalist, and I was one for twelve years. Nothing will change in that respect, and nothing should change. That's what I try to tell every young person: don't think that you can only lead your private life. You are part of a society. Democracy means participation. And if you want to enjoy life in freedom, democracy may be exhausting, but there is no alternative to participation.