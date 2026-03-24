Antimatter particles are to be transported by road for the first time today at Cern. (symbolic image) Keystone

For the first time in the world, antimatter will be transported by road at Cern in Geneva. The test carried out on Tuesday on the grounds of the nuclear research center is intended to prove that the antiparticles can be transported safely.

Keystone-SDA SDA

During the test, 100 to 1000 antiprotons were to be transported over a distance of five kilometers. In view of this "extremely small number" of antiprotons, there is no danger to the environment, Cern told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Antimatter is a kind of mirror version of matter. When they come into contact, they annihilate each other in flashes of light. Researchers have developed a special container to transport them. In this so-called Penning trap, the particles float in a high vacuum at minus 268 degrees.

According to Cern, if the trap fails during transportation, the energy released will be around one millionth of a joule - about the same as pressing a keyboard key.