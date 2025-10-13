The Policía Nacional has taken over the investigation. (archive photo) dpa

Tragic discovery in Spain: The death of a lonely man in an apartment building in the middle of a large city went unnoticed for a whole 15 years. The body is discovered because of an emergency.

DPA dpa

The body of a man has been discovered in Valencia who has presumably been lying dead in his apartment for around 15 years. The macabre discovery in the La Fuensanta district was made after firefighters and police entered the apartment on the sixth floor of the apartment building through a window. They had been there to clear a flood caused by heavy rainfall, as reported by the TV stations RTVE and Antena 3 as well as other media, citing the police in the city in eastern Spain.

According to initial investigations by the authorities, the man named Antonio died around 2010 - presumably at the age of 70 or 71. According to the information, the mummified body lay clothed in the bedroom amidst pigeons, pigeon carcasses, insects and a lot of garbage. The door to the apartment was locked from the inside and there is no evidence of any outside influence. The National Police therefore assume that the death was natural. However, the autopsy will provide further information, they said.

Neighbors are horrified

The neighbors can hardly believe that they practically lived under the same roof as a dead man for 15 years. Those who knew him described him as withdrawn and lonely. He had lived apart from his family for decades and had hardly had any contact with the outside world.

A neighbor told Antena 3: "Since we never saw him, everyone thought he was in a nursing home." "We didn't know him here. We are all shocked," another resident of the house was quoted as saying in the newspaper "El País". His death had gone unnoticed partly because bills had continued to be paid over the years and neighbors had regularly emptied the overflowing letterbox, the paper wrote.